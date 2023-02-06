What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday, February 06, 2023

Gardaí travel documentation checks, Sinn Féin’s local election efforts and coverage of the weekend’s sporting highlights are some of the stories covered in Monday’s papers.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both lead with plans for gardaí to resume checks at the steps of aircraft as part of a crackdown on people travelling to the State without travel documents.

The Examiner also reads: ‘Sinn Féin finding it hard to get local election candidates, “hampering” their efforts to become largest party in the State.

The Echo leads with an image from Cork’s win over All-Ireland champions Limerick in the National Hurling League on Saturday, alongside a piece warning that an expansion of free GP care could overwhelm general practices.

The Irish Independent meanwhile reports: ‘Insurers hit loyal customers with fees up to €300 higher’.

The Irish Daily Mail quotes Minister for Justice Simon Harris, saying he’ll ‘crack down on false asylum seekers’, while the Irish Daily Star reports on the anniversary of the death of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mirror writes Katie Taylor has got her ‘dream come true’ as she’s set to fight Amanda Serrano in Dublin this May.

In Britain, the papers at the start of the working week are led by Liz Truss’s comeback “fantasy”, the NHS’s worst day of industrial action yet and the ongoing search for a missing mother.

The Independent, The Times, i and Metro all carry reports of the “fury” the former British prime minister has ignited among the Tories over her defence of her tax cuts as she returns to the political fray.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian focus on the strike by nurses and ambulance workers.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the mystery surrounding Nicola Bulley.

China has condemned the US for taking down its balloon, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun says it has an exclusive interview with the woman who took claims to have taken Prince Harry’s virginity.

And the Daily Star says the polar blast is putting the energy grid under pressure.

