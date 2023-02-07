Carlovians put best foot forward with challenging walk on hot coals

By Suzanne Pender

‘FEEL the fear and do it anyway’ was the mantra for a brave bunch of participants, who took on a terrifying fire walk in An Gairdín Beo, Carlow recently.

Mindfulness, meditation, facing fears and fire walking were all on offer at the event organised by Carlow Mental Health Association as part of its ‘New Year, New You’ event at the end of January. A large crowd gathered in An Gairdín Beo, ready to brush off those January blues and put their best foot forward as they journeyed into 2023.

Mary Clare Harte began the day with a wonderful introduction to meditation with sound. Armed with her quartz crystal sound bowls, sun gong and chimes, she gently led the room into a state of relaxation, while explaining some of the most effective destressing tools and techniques she uses daily in her own life.

“People come to these sessions because they are curious, stressed out, exhausted … seeking to restore their balance,” said Mary Clare.

“Sound and music play a central role in our daily lives, whether we are aware of it or not. Some sounds offer a sense of relaxation; others, such as a horn beeping, can invoke tension. Just like the everyday sounds we encounter, the instruments played in the sound meditation have an effect upon us.”

People were then invited to step out of their comfort zone, set some new intentions and overcome fear by taking part in a fire walk. Led by Carlow Mental Health Association member and trained fire-walking facilitator Lynette Goatè Madley, attendees discarded their socks and shoes and overcame their limiting beliefs as they walked on a path of fire.

“No-one is forced to fire walk, and that alone symbolises the first step that the fire-walker is making to take charge of their own life,” says Lynette.

“Fire walking helps you realise just how many aspects of life are actually in your control. This creates a sense of self-responsibility over the way you think, the way you feel, the choices you make and the path you choose to travel down. It is exciting to see so many people from Carlow, who are willing to dig deep, pull out the stops and try something truly transformative,” said Lynette.

Rita Kelly, chairperson of Carlow Mental Health Association, was delighted with the success of the event.

“What a transformative day,” she said.

“After the bright lights and excesses that come with the festive period, January can feel like the gloomiest month of the year. Add to that cold weather, short days, Christmas debts and seeing less of friends and family, it’s no surprise that people can find themselves feeling miserable and low,” said Rita.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to experience something uplifting and inspiring, and I think we have delivered,” she added.

You can find Carlow Mental Health Association on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. To join its mailing list and be notified of events, email [email protected].