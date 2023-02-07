Cllrs call for clean-up at the ringfort

By Suzanne Pender

LACK of clarity on what’s happening at the ringfort in Bagenalstown is simply “not fair” on neighbouring residents, a local councillor has argued.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue on the ringfort located alongside Bagenalstown Resource Centre at a recent meeting of the municipal district.

“What is happening at the ringfort? Is Bagenalstown Resource Centre taking it?” asked cllr McDonald.

Cllr McDonald remarked that previously the resource centre appeared to accept the offer of a lease on the site, but “hadn’t taken up the lease”.

“The area needs to be cleaned. It’s what I call a dumping ground at the moment, with all sorts of stuff thrown in it, and it’s not fair on the residents,” he added.

Cllr McDonald asked if the unused site could be used by the residents.

Cllr Andy Gladney supported cllr McDonald and asked if the council could cut the grass in the area, clean it up and perhaps provide some equipment like “a few goalposts, a slide and a few bits like that”, which could be used by children living in the area.

Cllr Gladney offered the use of his councillor’s discretionary funding to support this, which cllr McDonald supported.

Area engineer Gerry Crowley agreed to examine the issue and “come back at the next meeting or before it”.