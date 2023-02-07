Extensive five bed for sale in east Carlow

This extensive Carlow residence at Crosslow commands a spacious site on the edge of Tullow town. Presenting c 2,600 sq ft of modern living space over two floors this five-bedroom home offers generous room proportions along with beautiful views over the countryside. Externally there is a detached garage which is ready for conversion into a home office/workshop. The property is in need of some work both internally and externally. BER: C1. Price: €325,000. More information here. More information here.