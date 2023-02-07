Leasing for social housing in Carlow slows

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

65 properties have been leased for social housing in Carlow in recent years. Under the Social Housing Current Expenditure Programme, long term leases have been signed on 67 properties since 2018.

The figure includes direct leasing from Carlow County Council or Approved Housing Bodies along with enhanced leases.

However, the number of leases recorded in 2022 appears to be well down on previous years.

While 26 and 30 leases were recorded in 2020 and 2021 the figure for the first nine months of 2022 were just five.

