Man charged in relation to burglary at Grafton Street shop

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

James Cox

Gardaí in Pearse Street have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary that occurred at a retail premises on Grafton Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property during the course of the incident, gardaí said. A number of items were taken from the premises.

On Monday, gardaí arrested a male (aged in his 40s) in relation to this incident. He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ireland will not be able to accommodate the number of asylum seekers, says TD

Tuesday, 07/02/23 - 9:35am

Legislation to create domestic violence agency to be brought to Cabinet

Tuesday, 07/02/23 - 8:27am

What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, 07/02/23 - 7:48am