News book on trailblazing life of Carlow-born US judge

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW children’s book aims to inspire young readers with the trailblazing life of Co Carlow woman Mary O’Toole.

From Irish immigrant working as a babysitter and seamstress, to becoming the first woman judge of a municipal court in the United States of America, Mary O’Toole’s life is one of perseverance and determination.

Mary O’Toole’s grandniece, who lives in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, USA, has been instrumental in getting the story of her great-aunt in the hands of young children.

“Growing up in Ireland, I often heard stories about my grandmother’s sister Mary O’Toole (MOT),” explains Paula. “Delving into ‘Mission MOT’ in January 2021, I thought that I would quickly gather information about Mary’s life to share with the extended family. I soon learned that her story was much bigger, as she was a trailblazer of her time, taking on many social justice causes like her father did before her,” said Paula.

“She made vast innovative contributions to society and her community. I’m now thrilled to be part of publishing the first children’s book about MOT’s life to bring her story to the world.”

Mary O’Toole was born in 1874 just outside Hacketstown. She saved pennies from her many small jobs to emigrate to the United States, which she did at age 16.

What started as a modest life became a ground-breaking career. Mary was appointed to the bench in the District of Columbia by President Warren G Harding on 21 July 1921 and grew to prominence as a judge in Washington, known for her deep intellect and hard work ethic.

Mary was the first woman in the District of Columbia to perform a marriage ceremony, was the first woman director of the Washington DC Chamber of Commerce, did not believe in capital punishment or the death penalty, supported a woman’s choice to divorce and fought for women to have the right to vote.

Illustrator Leigh O’Connell brought the story of Mary O’Toole to life in the book’s colourful, lifelike drawings, which will resonate with young readers.

“Women in history, particularly strong Irish women and their achievements, and books of all genres are passions of mine. Getting the opportunity to illustrate a children’s book about an amazing Irish woman, whose story is largely unknown, was quite literally a dream come true,” said Leigh. “I am incredibly proud to be a small part of getting Mary’s story out there.”

The book is 32 pages and has been co-authored with Penn State professor Dr Nichola D Gutgold, who researches and writes about trailblazing women and believes that Mary O’Toole’s story needed to be told.

“She is an inspiration, and it is my goal by writing this children’s book that young readers will be inspired to work hard for their goals and dreams.”

The book is available from Eifrig Publishing (www.eifrigpublishing.com) or from Amazon.com.