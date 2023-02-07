What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, February 07, 2023

By PA Reporter

The earthquake in Turkey and Syria dominates the front pages as the death tolls reaches over 4,000. Students on a trip to Turkey from Cork also managed to avoid the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both focus on the spiralling death tolls in Turkey and Syria as the Cork paper reports close to 4,000 people have been killed.

The Echo have comments from the principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork city who has confirmed that staff and students are all “safe” after an earthquake hit the area of Turkey they were due to travel to.

 

In the UK, the newspapers are consumed by the “catastrophic” earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 7.8 magnitude quake that has killed thousands of people in the Middle East is the splash on the front pages of The Times, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, The Sun, The Guardian and Metro – all of them featuring images of the miraculous rescue of a girl from the rubble.

The Financial Times – which also covers the disaster – adds that it was the biggest earthquake in Turkey in 84 years.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports on the deaths of Epsom College’s headmistress, her husband and their daughter after they were all found dead with shotgun wounds in the grounds of the school over the weekend.

The i writes pollsters have warned the Tories that Liz Truss’s potential comeback has damaged the party.

Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond has warned Nicola Sturgeon that the new transgender laws are putting the country’s next run at independence in jeopardy, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Prime Minister has come under pressure to announce a boost in military funding, the Daily Mail claims.

And the Daily Star writes that the half-term holidays could be hit by travel disruptions.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man charged in relation to burglary at Grafton Street shop

Tuesday, 07/02/23 - 10:33am

Ireland will not be able to accommodate the number of asylum seekers, says TD

Tuesday, 07/02/23 - 9:35am

Legislation to create domestic violence agency to be brought to Cabinet

Tuesday, 07/02/23 - 8:27am