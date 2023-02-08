Bad weather leads to pothole problem

By Suzanne Pender

EXCEPTIONALLY bad weather has led to an exceptional amount of potholes on south Carlow’s roads, an area engineer admitted this week.

Area engineer Gerry Crowley told a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District that the winter weather had impacted greatly on the area’s roads.

“We are working through them, so bear with us as we make our way through them,” he said.

“Then there was the hard frost, and that affected the road further, so it will be another couple of weeks before we get to all of them, but we are starting to get on top of it,” Mr Crowley said.