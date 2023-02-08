Bad weather leads to pothole problem

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

By Suzanne Pender

EXCEPTIONALLY bad weather has led to an exceptional amount of potholes on south Carlow’s roads, an area engineer admitted this week.

Area engineer Gerry Crowley told a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District that the winter weather had impacted greatly on the area’s roads.

“We are working through them, so bear with us as we make our way through them,” he said.

“Then there was the hard frost, and that affected the road further, so it will be another couple of weeks before we get to all of them, but we are starting to get on top of it,” Mr Crowley said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

St Brigid’s Day event a big success

Wednesday, 08/02/23 - 9:33am

The eyes have it!

Wednesday, 08/02/23 - 9:23am

Leasing for social housing in Carlow slows

Tuesday, 07/02/23 - 3:51pm