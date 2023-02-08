Cars set on fire in Old Leighlin and Bennekerry

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Bagenalstown are investigating an incident where a car was set on fire in the early hours of Sunday morning, 5 February. The car was parked outside a house in the Molaise estate, Old Leighlin, when the incident occurred at around 4.30am. The fire was extinguished by the fire service. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station.

Gardaí in Carlow also received a report of a car on fire at Rutland, Bennekerry in the early hours of Sunday morning. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, or anyone with footage of the incident to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.

 

