Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Michael Nolan

43 Askea Lawns, Tullow Rd., Carlow, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, on February 6th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved and adored son of Eileen and the late Michael (Pipe) and much loved cherished brother of Caroline, Martina and Elaine.

He will be dearly missed by his loving mother, sisters, brothers-in-law Donal, John and Keith, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives and his many friends.

 

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

 

Funeral arrangements will be published on Thursday, February 9th.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Humanitarian relief group to host photo exhibition in Carlow town

Wednesday, 08/02/23 - 6:05pm

Cars set on fire in Old Leighlin and Bennekerry

Wednesday, 08/02/23 - 5:55pm

St Brigid’s Day event a big success

Wednesday, 08/02/23 - 9:33am