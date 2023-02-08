Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Michael Nolan

43 Askea Lawns, Tullow Rd., Carlow, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, on February 6th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved and adored son of Eileen and the late Michael (Pipe) and much loved cherished brother of Caroline, Martina and Elaine.

He will be dearly missed by his loving mother, sisters, brothers-in-law Donal, John and Keith, aunt, uncles, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives and his many friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements will be published on Thursday, February 9th.