Graiguecullen three-bed home up for €219K

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

This generously proportioned semi-detached Carlow town house forms part of a small mixed development on the Leighlin Road, just 400m from Graiguecullen Bridge.

5 Loch Abhainn, Leighlin Road is constructed in circa 2003 the development supports just 8 semi-detached homes, and 12 apartments units, arranged in a clever courtyard configuration with common parking to its front.

It presents every modern convenience with gas fired central heating, double glazing & a low maintenance exterior. BER: D1. Asking price: €219,950. More information here.

 

