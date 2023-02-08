Humanitarian relief group to host photo exhibition in Carlow town

Two brothers in a Syrian refugee camp in the Beeka valley in Lebanon

By Elizabeth Lee

A PHOTO exhibition documenting the work carried out by the Irish Methodist World Development and Relief projects will be officially launched by broadcaster and journalist Olivia O’Leary.

The exhibition, entitled ‘A better world for everyone’, focusses on the work carried out in projects in such countries as South Africa, South America, Lebanon, Ghana and Nepal, among others. The exhibition is to mark the oganisation’s 50th anniversary. The organisation, which helps about 300,000 people every year, uses an organic approach, where volunteers and experts ask people in deprived areas what their needs are and then enables them to address those problems.

Hacketstown resident Anton Scheele is a member of the worldwide committee and has organised for the exhibition to come to Carlow.

“We approached Olivia O’Leary about launching the exhibition for us and she checked out the work that’s carried out. We think that it’s a great endorsement that she’s launching it for us,” said Anton.

The exhibition is being officially launched in the Methodist Church, Athy Road, Carlow on Friday 24 February at 7.30pm, when all are welcome to attend. Tea and coffee will be served, while people are invited to make a donation, if possible. The exhibition is also open on Saturday from 11am to 5pm and on Sunday from noon to 5pm.