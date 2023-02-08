St Brigid’s Day event a big success

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

 

Sofia Timusk-Carthy makes a St Brigid’s Cross at the event in An Gairdín Beo in Carlow

Conor Cody and Fionn Kirwan pouring pressed apple juice

June Farrell helps Geraldine Carroll-Scheele make a St Brigid’s Cross

At Lá Fhéile Bríde at An Gairdín Beo were Sinead Tynan and Áine Nolan

Deirdre Howard leads the drumming group

Sally McDonald with Charlie and Margaret Keegan

Judah Galvez

Taking part in the community drumming in the Geo Dome during Lá Fhéile Bríde at An Gairdín Beo
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Members of the St Leo’s College Young Social Innovators enjoying Lá Fhéile Bríde at An Gairdín Beo in Carlow

 

By Suzanne Pender

A WONDERFUL celebration of St Brigid’s and the first day of spring was enjoyed in An Gairdín Beo last Wednesday.

A large gathering soaked up the atmosphere in the Carlow town community garden, as they participated in a number of activities, including drumming, meditation and, of course, making St Brigid’s crosses.

“We had a huge turnout and a very busy morning,” said Sinead Tynan, part of An Gairdín Beo’s management committee. “There was so much happening and it was lovely to see so many people coming along.”

Sr Bernie O’Rourke, a member of the board of directors of An Gairdín Beo, began the celebration of St Brigid with a history of the saint’s life and legacy. The fascinating insight by Sr Bernie obviously inspired the gathering, because they followed with a spontaneous singing of ‘happy birthday’ to St Brigid!

Mary Clare Hart then led everyone towards a relaxing and mindful mindset with some meditation, encouraging all to leave their worries and cares behind to enjoy the peace of the garden.

People then participated in a drumming workshop, took the opportunity to make a St Brigid’s cross, or took a stroll through the beautiful garden.

Sinead also introduced a raffle in support of an extraordinary trip currently being undertaken by Dunlavin man Andy Howard. Andy has set off with the hope of making it from London to Australia without money, just depending on the kindness of others, while also raising €100,000 for suicide-related charities in Ireland, Britain and Australia. Andy’s mother Deirdre was in An Gairdín Beo last Wednesday to lead the groups in the drumming workshop.

The garden’s cob oven was also in full use, with delicious pizzas for all to enjoy, while refreshments, apple pressing and the apple juice were flowing.

 

 

