St Brigid’s Day event a big success

By Suzanne Pender

A WONDERFUL celebration of St Brigid’s and the first day of spring was enjoyed in An Gairdín Beo last Wednesday.

A large gathering soaked up the atmosphere in the Carlow town community garden, as they participated in a number of activities, including drumming, meditation and, of course, making St Brigid’s crosses.

“We had a huge turnout and a very busy morning,” said Sinead Tynan, part of An Gairdín Beo’s management committee. “There was so much happening and it was lovely to see so many people coming along.”

Sr Bernie O’Rourke, a member of the board of directors of An Gairdín Beo, began the celebration of St Brigid with a history of the saint’s life and legacy. The fascinating insight by Sr Bernie obviously inspired the gathering, because they followed with a spontaneous singing of ‘happy birthday’ to St Brigid!

Mary Clare Hart then led everyone towards a relaxing and mindful mindset with some meditation, encouraging all to leave their worries and cares behind to enjoy the peace of the garden.

People then participated in a drumming workshop, took the opportunity to make a St Brigid’s cross, or took a stroll through the beautiful garden.

Sinead also introduced a raffle in support of an extraordinary trip currently being undertaken by Dunlavin man Andy Howard. Andy has set off with the hope of making it from London to Australia without money, just depending on the kindness of others, while also raising €100,000 for suicide-related charities in Ireland, Britain and Australia. Andy’s mother Deirdre was in An Gairdín Beo last Wednesday to lead the groups in the drumming workshop.

The garden’s cob oven was also in full use, with delicious pizzas for all to enjoy, while refreshments, apple pressing and the apple juice were flowing.