Teen charged over suspected homophobic attack has left the country, court hears

Tom Tuite

A youth charged over a suspected homophobic attack on a young man travelling on a Dublin bus has left the country while awaiting trial.

Mark Sheehan (26), suffered facial injuries when he and his group got a bus home in the Templeogue area of south Dublin at around 4am on August 18th last year.

He had been out socialising earlier in The George nightclub on Dame Street with three friends, celebrating two of their birthdays.

But after the incident on his journey home, he was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí opened an investigation.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is still a minor, was later charged with assault causing harm to Mr Sheehan on the upper deck of the number 15 bus as it was in the vicinity of Templeogue.

He appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court in November. Bail with conditions was set in his bond of €200, and the case was adjourned for 10 weeks.

The court had granted legal aid and directed that an interpreter be available for the teen’s appearances.

An order was made for the disclosure of evidence to the defence to prepare for a preliminary hearing this week to determine if he would be tried in the Children’s Court or in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

However, when the case resumed, defence counsel Doireann McDonagh explained that the teen was not present and had left the country.

Judge Paul Kelly issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

When the court initially set bail, it ordered the teen to obey a curfew from midnight to 6am and to sign on twice-weekly at Rathmines Garda station.

He was also warned to have no direct or indirect contact with the complainant, including by social media, and to return to court to face the next scheduled stage of the proceedings.