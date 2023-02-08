The eyes have it!

By Suzanne Pender

REINSTATING the cats’ eyes on Carlow’s Athy Road would make a “huge difference”, a local councillor insisted.

Cllr John Cassin brought forward a notice of motion at the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling on the local authority to “reinstall the cats’ eyes on the Athy Road similar to the cats’ eyes that Kildare County Council installed last year”.

The motion was seconded by cllr Tom O’Neill and adopted by members.

“The Carlow side is like going into black dark; I’d ask that we reinstall the cats’ eyes – it would make a huge difference,” said cllr Cassin.

Town engineer Barry Knowles said it was a distance of 2.2km on a broken, continuous line. He said the road was resurfaced in 2022, as was the Kildare section of the road. Mr Knowles agreed to reinstate the road studs from Bestfield to the county boundary as part of the 2023 roads programme.