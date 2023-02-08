Trust in memory of Tiggy donates €3k to jockey fund

A TRUST set up in memory of young Carlow rider Tiggy Hancock has donated €3,000 for mental health supports for jockeys and aspiring jockeys.

Tiggy’s Trust was founded in memory of Tiggy, a talented rider, beloved daughter, adored sister and loyal friend. It was no coincidence that Tiggy touched the lives of so many in her short life – her golden heart, infectious fun personality and cheeky smile extended to all who knew her. The trust honours Tiggy’s memory by spreading kindness, generosity and inclusivity that was an integral part of her personality.

Tiggy’s Trust uses funds raised to assist young people by offering mental health support and by providing training and education to help young aspiring equestrians achieve their goals. As part of this, Tiggy’s young friends were asked to select charities involved with mental health projects that were close to their hearts.

Two of her friends, Josh Williamson and Rosie-Mae O’Grady, have selected Equuip for their donation. The Tiggy’s Trust donation to Equuip comes under the ‘Young Lives Lost’ initiative.

Equuip currently has an industry assistance programme that’s available to all working in the industry. It offers a free and confidential service that provides 24-hour support, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Also, Equuip recently appointed a people welfare co-ordinator to develop, deliver and support industry-specific mental health and physical wellbeing programmes nationally for stable and stud staff, jockeys, breeders and trainers.

Equuip manager Elaine Burke said: “We are so honoured to be receiving this donation from Tiggy’s Trust and we look forward to working with Josh and Rosie-Mae on how best to use the funds in honour of Tiggy.”

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer Jennifer Pugh commented: “We are very grateful to Tiggy’s Trust and to Josh Williamson and Rosie-Mae O’Grady for choosing the jockey population for their donation. It is clear the memory of Tiggy lives on in the lives of those she touched and I look forward to working with Josh and Rosie-Mae and with Equuip to put these funds to good use in offering continued support to jockeys.”