Carlow-born academic returns for philosophy lecture in Carlow College

Killian McGrath will deliver a lecture ‘Beyond science: philosophy’s insight into our place in the universe’

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW-BORN philosopher Killian McGrath is returning to his home town to deliver a lecture in Carlow College, exploring the role of philosophy in understanding the human condition and our place in the universe.

Killian usually lectures in the University of Munich (LMU) and is a past pupil of St Mary’s Academy CBS. He completed a BA in mathematical physics and German at NUI Maynooth, but his education took a different turn when he enrolled with the philosophy department at the Munich-based college. At LMU, he was introduced to a wide range of classical, continental and contemporary philosophical ideas, including the philosophy of science, which only served to solidify his interest in the field. This experience prompted him to continue his philosophical education and delve deeper into the subject. During his school years, he developed an interest in music and the arts, which led him to also complete an MA in music at University College Cork in 2018.

“I’m deeply rooted in Carlow. My family are here and I spent my formative years in Carlow,” said Killian. “This is Carlow in a nutshell for me: I was around 15 and at a gig by local band Phoenix. The guitarist, who had been my guitar teacher, saw me, handed me his guitar and said: ‘Go on, it’s ***Whiskey in the Jar*** … it’s one of my fondest memories. It was, in many ways, a great place to grow up, between music, sports and school – every place is what you make of it, and you could do a lot with Carlow.”

For the public lecture titled ‘Beyond science: philosophy’s insight into our place in the universe’ he will present the view that central questions concerning the human condition and our place in the universe fall under the domain of philosophy, not science.

Killian explained: “There is an increasing tendency to believe that philosophy is essentially dead and that all important questions will be decided by science. This is no small thing and accounts for much disenchantment in the modern world. I propose that fundamental questions pertaining how to act and our role in the universe are by nature not scientific questions and fall under the domain of philosophy.”

The lecture is one of a range of events scheduled as part of Research Week in Carlow College. It will be held on Wednesday 22 February at 7pm in Cobden Hall at Carlow College. The event is open to the public and tickets are free, but booking is essential at carlowcollege.ie/calendar.