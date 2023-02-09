Carlow’s female TDs subjected to vile abuse

HARASSMENT and abuse have left the constituency’s female TDs wary of going out by themselves and of what they post online.

Disturbing incidents reported include being spat at, threatened with a mob and unsettling messages from men which have turned menacing.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said there was an increasing anger both online and offline directed at politicians and their staff.

On another occasion, a man cursed at the Carlow TD in public and pretended to spit at her.

A window in her Carlow town constituency office has been smashed in the past, while it has also been pelted.

“One of the girls in the (constituency) office got so much abuse one time that they were crying,” she recalls. “I wouldn’t stay in the office on my own after dark … there is always two in the office. That’s our procedure.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added that she would not go out on her own at night and would always have someone with her.

Following a security audit of all TD constituency offices, deputy Murnane O’Connor had a security bell and locks put in place, but now she is also considering CCTV.

For Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion, she was once forced to contact gardaí after a mob threatened to descend on a clinic she was holding in Bagenalstown in 2019.

“They weren’t happy with a case I was involved in, and they said they were coming down in a mob. They used the word ‘mob’,” she said. Deputy Funchion found the threat so deeply worrying that she considered cancelling the clinic. A garda attended the clinic with her, but the threat proved to be an empty one.

Much of the harassment deputy Funchion has experienced has been online, which at one time made her consider whether she wanted to continue in politics.

There was a particularly nasty stream of baseless allegations posted about her personal life. It reached a stage where deputy Funchion contacted one social media giant about it and had a meeting with representatives. Deputy Funchion said she was later told by the platform that, because she was in the public eye, people were entitled to have a ‘robust discussion’ with their public representatives.

“The only problem was this person was totally focused on my personal life, making up stuff and saying what he wanted. He is still doing that to this day,” she said.

The Kilkenny-based TD said there are also “creepy” suggestive messages from men that quickly turn menacing when they don’t receive a reply.

The Carlow/Kilkenny TD said she had learned to handle the nasty messages, but now limits what she posts on social media to specific issues.

“My block list is ridiculous. Before, I would not have blocked people immediately; now I know to do it immediately,” she said.

There is an old adage that politics is a blood sport, and a thick skin is required. Deputy Funchion said this thinking needed to end. She recounted the stress, frustration and the powerlessness as vicious lies were spread about her. She could be off work on holidays and see a nasty comment, which would colour her whole day.

“People say you are not suited to politics because you do not have a thick skin. That is where I disagree. I think we need all types of personalities and people involved in politics … you don’t need to be roaring and shouting at people.”

Both local women were of the view that female TDs were receiving more abuse than their male counterparts.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said: “I have spoken to a lot of male TDs about it; they’d say they haven’t seen half of what we’d get.”

There are no easy answers to resolving the issue, but the single biggest problem is social media. Deputy Funchion believes there should be an identification requirement for every social media account, as is necessary for using PayPal or Revolut. This would at least mean some accountability and may give people some pause for thought before posting. She also says that social media platforms need to improve their response to reports of online abuse.

In general, deputy Murnane O’Connor believes she has not received as much abuse as other politicians. She stressed that she had no problem with groups that protested at her office previously, and with the vast majority of people she has dealt it. However, she believes women would be discouraged from entering politics if the abuse and anger persisted.

“I think it’s important that we do speak out about it. At the same time, you don’t want to discourage people from entering politics. But the abuse is out there.”

Deputies Funchion and Murnane O’Connor, along with other female TDs, are set to attend an event organised by the ceann comhairle of the Dáil later this month to discuss the issue of harassment.