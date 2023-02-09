Conor Murray’s father being treated in hospital for serious injuries following road collision

David Raleigh

The father of Irish and Munster rugby star Conor Murray was being treated for “serious injuries” in hospital on Thursday, after he was injured in a road traffic collision near his home in Co Limerick.

Gerry Murray, late 60s, an avid and experienced cyclist who has worked as an official motorbike marshal on the Tour de France, was cycling on the N20 near Patrickswell when his bike and a truck collided last Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí closed the road for 90 minutes as emergency services extracted the father of three from the wreckage.

Mr Murray who is married to former Irish international squash player, Barbara Murray, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

The Patrickswell community were “in shock” and praying he would make a quick recovery as Mr Murray’s family travelled to Cork to be at his bedside, a local source said.

It is understood doctors treating Mr Murray placed him in an induced coma to give him the best possible outcome.

“He has head injuries, they are hoping the induced coma will keep him steady,” said a source.

“He was very seriously injured, and we are hoping he will get through it.

“He is a very active man, cycling all his life, he is a serious cycling enthusiast, and he was involved as a marshal with the Tour de France for a couple of years, and he is also big into motorbikes.”

“The road was closed for about ninety minutes when they extracted him into the ambulance, it was a very serious incident, he is lucky to be alive, and hopefully he will pull through.”

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred at approximately 3:25pm on Tuesday, the 7th February 2023 on the N20 in Patrickswell, Co Limerick,” said a Garda spokesman.

“A truck and a cyclist were involved in this collision. The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was conveyed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this collision.”

“The road involved in this collision was closed for a period while emergency services attended the scene and is now re-opened for use.”

Mr Murray’s son, Conor Murray, was on Thursday named by Irish rugby coach Andy Farrell as fit to start for Ireland against France in Round 2 of the Six Nations, at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday.