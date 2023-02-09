Maura Higgins and Kerry Katona among Late Late Valentine’s special guests

James Cox

Love Island’s Maura Higgins, media personality and singer Kerry Katona, and comedian Alison Spittle are among the guests for Friday’s Late Late Show Valentine’s special.

Higgins will chat about “becoming an overnight success, who she turns to for advice and bumping into Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan”.

Spittle and Katona will join Ryan Tubridy to chat about their unlikely friendship and “doling out advice on everything from bad Dads to dating misadventures on their BBC podcast Wheel of Misfortune”.

Kerry Katona will appear on The Late Late Show Valentine’s special.

Nineties boyband Five will also be in the RTÉ studio to perform for viewers.

In a statement, RTÉ said: “Love is truly in the air in the shape of blind date matchmaking with brave singletons who are on a quest to find that special someone who has that certain je nais se quoi. We’ll hear some of the greatest fairy tale stories who have already found the Ying to their Yang, so regardless of your relationship status there is sure to be something for everyone this Friday night. With plenty of sizzling surprises in store, prepare for a night that celebrates the power of love and all things Valentine’s.”