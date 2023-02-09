Op Transformation initiative launched for pets in Carlow

PETMANIA Carlow has launched its seventh annual health and wellbeing programme ‘Operation TransPAWmation’ to help pet owners across Carlow care for their four-legged friends.

The programme aims to raise awareness about the key indicators of a healthy weight and lifestyle for pets. As part of the initiative, Petmania Carlow is encouraging pet owners to pay particular attention to their pets’ body conditioning score (BCS) to ensure optimal health for their furry friends.

Dr Bobby Ortiz, vet and Operation TransPAWmation ambassador, said: “Research shows that while some owners are aware of what constitutes a healthy weight for their pet, others have absolutely no idea. As optimal conditions vary so much across breeds and ages, the BCS is a very important tool in analysing a pet’s health. However, there is very little awareness among many pet owners of the BCS factors. Many go by the ‘general look’ of their pet, but they may not know about the official ribs, abdomen, waist check that gives an excellent indication of a pet’s overall health and condition.”

The BCS is a visual examination of the pet’s body, ranked on a scale from one to nine. A score of one is too thin, while nine is dangerously obese. To check, pet owners should look at and feel the pet’s ribs, abdomen, waist. It should be possible to easily feel the ribs under the skin. The abdomen should tuck up nicely under the back legs and the waistline should be narrower than their chest. This indicates a score of four or five.

The ideal score is four or five for a healthy pet, which can be maintained with exercise and the correct nutrition. Pets that score higher may need to adjust their diet and exercise. Petmania Carlow is sharing simple tutorials and lots more healthy lifestyle tips throughout Operation TransPAWmation.

Pet owners can follow the six-week healthy lifestyle programme for free by registering on www.petmania.ie/ot or drop into the Carlow store in Carlow Retail Park.