Two-bed Carlow home enjoys wonderful extras

This two bedroom Carlow property is located in the ever popular Woodglade development in Fenagh. This property has been very tastefully decorated throughout and very reflective of its owners style. On the ground floor there is the Living Room, Kitchen,Utility Room and Guest WC, upstairs there are two bedrooms an ensuite and main bathroom. The rear garden has been lovingly maintained and has many little extras like a wonderful deck area. Seating area, garden shed and the oil tank is enclosed. This property has ample parking to the front and faces a nice green area. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today 0599131678/ [email protected] to arrange a viewing. More information here.