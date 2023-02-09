Up-and-coming snapper launches photo exhibition

Photographer and film-maker, John Hughes

By Elizabeth Lee

UP-AND-COMING photographer and aspiring filmmaker John Hughes is hosting his first exhibition in Baltinglass Library this week. The event was launched on Tuesday 7 February, when the photographs on show proved to be as beautiful as they were intriguing.

John’s liking for dark themes is reflected in his Gothic take on landmarks around his home town of Baltinglass, such as St Joseph’s Church, the McAllister monument clouded in fog and the bleak isolation of a teenager wandering the streets during one of the harshest Covid lockdowns.

On the other hand, the sun shines forth on his images of Rathcoran House, Davidstown Church and Pilsworth’s House, Graney. As well as a growing number of local scenes, he has captured an array of streetscapes in Carlow, Dublin and Galway.

John has long had a fascination with the camera, but he started taking photographs in earnest during the pandemic. He then took a filmmaking and directing course in Carlow Institute of Further Education and decided to devote this year to gaining greater experience in both photography and filmmaking.

Last summer, he co-directed and filmed the video ***Wicklow Marketplace – an online platform for crafters*** for Baltinglass Matters, which is available on YouTube. Since then, under the Parkmore Studios banner, he has made a short film, ***The Tin***, and has been working on a number of documentaries, still in progress.

The exhibition runs during library opening hours until Tuesday 14 February and all are welcome. To contact John phone 089 4806571 or email [email protected].