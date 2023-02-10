Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Martina Pollard (née McEnroe)

Ballybrommell, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, and formerly Tullow, Co. Carlow and Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, passed away unexpectedly, on February 6th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Pat, much loved sister of Robert and Louise, adored daughter of George and the late Ann and cherished daughter-in-law of Marie and the late Michael.

She will be dearly missed by her heartbroken husband, father, brother, sister, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

May Martina’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow (Eircode R93 ET80) on Friday from 6pm, concluding with Prayers at 9pm. Reposing on Saturday morning from 10.30am with removal from there at 11.15am to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for Cremation Service at 12.30pm.

Martina’s Cremation Service can be viewed on the following

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, To The Irish Heart Foundation.