Discussion on clamping was taking place while cars were being clamped

By Suzanne Pender

CLAMPERS arrived at Bagenalstown Railway Station and began clamping cars as local politicians were ironically at the station discussing the issue of parking.

Cllr Arthur McDonald recounted the almost comical situation to last week’s meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, as members were discussing the issue of parking at the town’s Station Road.

“Deputy Murnane O’Connor and myself were meeting Iarnród Éireann to discuss the issue and the clampers arrived and started to clamp cars when we were there … it just tells ya what they are like,” remarked cllr McDonald.

Area engineer Gerry Crowley was presenting a report on the issue of parking at Station Road and possible solutions. However, he admitted that the “white elephant in the room” was that the Iarnród Éireann car park is a paid-for car park, with commuters choosing to park on Station Road rather than use the paid-for parking in the station’s car park, then effectively “clogging up the road”.

“We are hoping we can find the best way forward,” said Mr Crowley.

Mr Crowley said that if the car park was used by the public, it would alleviate traffic in the town and provide parking near the town centre.

“We have made contact with Iarnród Éireann to see if there is any way enough people could park at the train station and move them off the road,” he said. He added that talks would take place in the “next week or two”.

“We need to explore all the avenues and find a solution,” agreed director of services Padraig O’Gorman.

Cllr McDonald suggested that council rates could be brought into the negotiations, but added that this was all “part of the mantra of Iarnród Éireann to downgraded rural stations”.