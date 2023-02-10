John B Keane’s The Matchmaker at Rathwood

MICHAEL Scott’s iconic production of John B Keane’s hilarious dramatic comedy ***The Matchmaker***, celebrating 21 years on the road, plays the Big Top at Rathwood on Saturday 25 February (8pm) and Sunday 26 February at 2.30pm.

Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actresses, joins Jon Kenny (***D’Unbelievabels***) in this iconic production. Together they play a myriad of characters in this hilarious and earthy dramatic comedy.

The play follows the efforts of Dicky Mick Dicky O’Connor to make matches for the lonely and lovelorn. Using his inimitable way with words and his sense of ‘devilment’ and wit, Keane delves into the longings, hungers, fears and foibles of this collection of lonely country people and creates a marvellously colourful world, taking us back to a simpler time, when phones were few and far between and the only web was one left behind by spiders.

Don’t miss your chance to see this iconic production in the unique surroundings of the Rathwood Big Top. Tickets are €25 plus booking fee and are available online at www.rathwood.com/events