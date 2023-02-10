Live: Man arrested for drone at Dublin Airport, Enoch Burke removed from court by gardaí

Man accused of flying a drone close to Dublin Airport granted bail

A man accused of flying a drone in “a critical area” close to Dublin Airport has been granted bail but was ordered not to operate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Flights were disrupted, and the airport was temporarily shut down four times for up to 45 minutes over the last two and a half weeks due to the danger posed by remotely piloted drone activity.

Some flights were diverted to Shannon and Belfast, with disruption for thousands of passengers.

Eric Brills (50), of Holywell Dale, Swords, Dublin, was arrested on Thursday evening and detained at Dublin Airport Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was charged overnight with an offence under section three of the Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1975, as substituted by section 51 Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1988.

Enoch and Ammi Burke removed from court by gardaí for interrupting proceedings

Siblings Enoch and Ammi Burke were physically removed from a courtroom in the Four Courts by gardaí on Friday after interrupting proceedings before a High Court judge.

Garda intervention was required when the siblings refused to leave the Chancery Court after they were deemed by the presiding judge, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, to be interrupting the court’s busy list.

The judge later criticised the Burkes’ actions and said the best way to deal with their disruption, which lasted for two hours, was for “the court to get on with our business”.

While Mr Burke’s ongoing action with Wilson’s Hospital School was not due to be heard, the Mayo man and his sister sought to raise an aspect of the case before Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, the High Court judge in charge of the busy chancery list.

Tributes paid following death of Ger Loughnane’s son Conor

Tributes have been paid following the death of the son of All-Ireland winning manager Ger Loughnane.

Conor Loughnane died on Tuesday, his family have confirmed.

“Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, Mary and Ger, his brother Barry, his adored nephews Harry and Aaron and niece Neila,” his death notice read.

“Conor will be sadly missed and fondly remember by his aunts, uncles, cousins, workmates and his many friends,” it added.

Cork priest describes seeing ‘chilling image’ after earthquake in Syria

A Cork priest who gave a hard-hitting eye-witness report on the death and destruction from inside earthquake hit Syria, today called for “cash” donations to help people worst hit by the disaster.

Fr Tony O’Riordan, who is leading the Jesuits response to the crisis in Aleppo, described seeing “a chilling image of a large articulated truck with bodies in white body bags”.

“A heartbroken family were there, seeking to track a loved one, such sense and stories are common here.”

Visiting one of 126 emergency shelters that have been erected in Aleppo, O’Riordan said he spoke to a man “who for over 12 hours was talking to his brother and family members who were trapped” in the rubble, but, “unfortunately that family perished”.

“Listening to survivors, it is hard to take in the level of terror they have lived through during the earthquake, they are in deep shock and their sense of safety and security has collapsed along with many of the buildings.”

Motorcycle rallies at risk in the Republic due to rising insurance

The President of Motorcycling Ireland, Sean Bissett, has warned that rallies in the Republic could be at risk because of rising insurance premiums as major motorcycling events in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for this year.

The situation was “not looking good” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One. “we’re still waiting, but it’s not looking good because we deal with the same brokers and the same insurers (as Northern Ireland).”

In previous years insurance cost around €200,000 per year.

“This year they have not yet been given the amount, but they fear it could be a lot higher, and it would no longer be viable to host events.

“We wouldn’t be able to afford it,” he said.

Even if spectators were to make a contribution, and that might not be practical given the nature of the sport, he said, it still would not be enough.