Members of Civil Defence fêted for their role during the pandemic

By Suzanne Pender

THE vital role of the Civil Defence during the Covid-19 pandemic was honoured at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Members of the Civil Defence were presented with a specially-commissioned Covid-19 medal, presented to all volunteers nationwide who undertook duties during the crisis.

The medal was commissioned by former minister for defence Simon Coveney, to be presented to 1,500 volunteers across the country.

In Bagenalstown, Ashling Hutton and Enda Curran, on behalf of his son Aidan Curran, were presented with their medals, while First Aid Responder Certificates were also presented to Ashling Hutton, David Geoghegan, Ger Doyle, James Kavanagh, Pádraig Cahill and Enda Curran.

Co Carlow Civil Defence officer Pádraig Cahill outlined the origins and history of the Civil Defence, initially established in 1951 as a response to the threat of nuclear disaster following World War II. Now, Mr Cahill said, they have evolved into a search and rescue agency, an auxiliary to the fire service and also a welfare service.

This was particularly called upon during the Covid-19 crisis, when the Civil Defence worked in tandem with the HSE and local authorities to support the local community.

Cathaoirleach cllr Arthur McDonald paid tribute to members of the Civil Defence for their commitment to supporting the community, ongoing training and development, and giving of their time.

Cllr Willie Quinn said that when his family experienced a recent tragedy, Civil Defence were “there for us 24 hours a day. The support they gave us was unbelievable, and it’s something my family will always be grateful for,” he added.