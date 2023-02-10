New-look bus park opens in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW has welcomed its very first smart bench as part of an impressive upgrade of Carlow Town Bus Park.

The new-look bus park was officially opened last Thursday by mayor of Carlow cllr Fintan Phelan, who was joined by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Brian O’Donoghue, local councillors, representatives from the major bus companies, the contactors and council officials.

The upgraded bus park provides the Carlow public with fully-accessible bus stops and improves bus-stop capacity for the various bus services. The upgrade works involved the resurfacing of the bus park access road and car park, upgrading of existing public lighting, refurbishment of the existing bus shelter and provision of a new double bus shelter, provision of additional EV rapid charging bays and provision of seating and cycle parking.

The newly-upgraded bus park also includes Carlow’s first smart bench. The smart bench, powered by solar energy, offers a wi-fi hotspot and the ability to charge mobile devices, as well as featuring environmental sensors.

Construction on the upgrade of Carlow Town Bus Park began in September 2022 and despite experiencing some delays due to poor weather, the new-look bus park has received a ringing endorsement by all.

The upgrade project was managed and delivered by Carlow Municipal District office and forms part of the Active Travel Programme, which is funded by the National Transport Authority.

The project went beyond just upgrading the existing bus park; it also included a new space for active travel along the River Burrin.

A shared cycleway/walkway was constructed, which connects the Linear and Hanover cycleway/footway, while a seating and picnic area with biodiversity planting was added overlooking Hanover weir.