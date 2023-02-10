New-look bus park opens in Carlow town

Friday, February 10, 2023

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue cathaoirleach Carlow County Council and cllr Fintan Phelan Mayor of Carlow cuts the ribbon to officially open the Carlow Town Bus Park, also pictured  cllrs Andrea Dalton, Adrienne Wallace, Tom O’Neill and Ken Murnane, and representatives of Bus Eireann, Niall Barry Contractors, Bennett’s Tarmacadam and Carlow County Council Photos: michaelorourkephotography

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue and cllr Fintan Phelan try out the new ’Smart Bench’ in the Carlow Town Bus Park

 

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW has welcomed its very first smart bench as part of an impressive upgrade of Carlow Town Bus Park.

The new-look bus park was officially opened last Thursday by mayor of Carlow cllr Fintan Phelan, who was joined by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Brian O’Donoghue, local councillors, representatives from the major bus companies, the contactors and council officials.

The upgraded bus park provides the Carlow public with fully-accessible bus stops and improves bus-stop capacity for the various bus services. The upgrade works involved the resurfacing of the bus park access road and car park, upgrading of existing public lighting, refurbishment of the existing bus shelter and provision of a new double bus shelter, provision of additional EV rapid charging bays and provision of seating and cycle parking.

The newly-upgraded bus park also includes Carlow’s first smart bench. The smart bench, powered by solar energy, offers a wi-fi hotspot and the ability to charge mobile devices, as well as featuring environmental sensors.

Construction on the upgrade of Carlow Town Bus Park began in September 2022 and despite experiencing some delays due to poor weather, the new-look bus park has received a ringing endorsement by all.

The upgrade project was managed and delivered by Carlow Municipal District office and forms part of the Active Travel Programme, which is funded by the National Transport Authority.

The project went beyond just upgrading the existing bus park; it also included a new space for active travel along the River Burrin.

A shared cycleway/walkway was constructed, which connects the Linear and Hanover cycleway/footway, while a seating and picnic area with biodiversity planting was added overlooking Hanover weir.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Members of Civil Defence fêted for their role during the pandemic

Friday, 10/02/23 - 5:27pm

Staff and students to be trained in life-saving skills at Pres College, Carlow

Friday, 10/02/23 - 2:42pm

TV presenter Sonya inspires Carlow businesswomen

Friday, 10/02/23 - 12:12pm