Staff and students to be trained in life-saving skills at Pres College, Carlow

Deputy Principal Lorraine Gillespie with Kate Cummins, Katherine Scott and Brigid Sinnott from the Irish Heart Foundation

By Elizabeth Lee

STAFF and senior students are to be trained in life-saving skills in Presentation College, Carlow after an emergency situation arose in the school recently.

Three CPR facilitators from the Irish Heart Foundation provided CPR training to a number of staff in the school and the plan is now to train other staff members and senior-cycle students in the coming weeks.

The initiative was prompted after a person needed medical help and, thankfully, deputy principal Ms Gillespie and teacher Mr Murphy successfully applied CPR with a positive outcome.

Following this, the Irish Heart Foundation offered to visit the school to provide training to staff and students.

Members of the school’s PE team were trained in the CPR4Schools Programme and they will soon start the training of students. It is hoped that all students at senior cycle will be equipped with this life-saving skill by the end of the academic year. So far, 17 staff members have been trained in how to deliver CPR and how to use a defibrillator. The feedback from the training was extremely positive and staff reported having confidence now in how to act in an emergency requiring CPR.

The school would like to thank the wonderful facilitators from the Irish Heart Foundation, Kate Cummins, Katherine Scott and Brigid Sinnott, for coming to the school and providing the training.