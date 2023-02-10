Three-bed Carlow town home carries €245K pricetag

Friday, February 10, 2023

This three-bed Carlow town home at 57 Dolmen Gardens is being brought to market by REA Sothern.

It offers the perfect combination of location and style. Ideal for commuters, this property is just minutes from all major transportation links.

The property boasts a lovely patio area, and a rear shed with planning permission, offering endless possibilities. The property is in excellent condition throughout and is ready for you to move in and make it your own. With a price tag of €245,000.00, it won’t be on the market for long. BER: D1. More information here.

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

What’s planned for your area

Friday, 10/02/23 - 10:01pm

Members of Civil Defence fêted for their role during the pandemic

Friday, 10/02/23 - 5:27pm

New-look bus park opens in Carlow town

Friday, 10/02/23 - 5:21pm

Similar Articles

Two-bed Carlow home enjoys wonderful extras

Thursday, 09/02/23 - 9:43pm

Graiguecullen three-bed home up for €219K

Wednesday, 08/02/23 - 8:11pm

‘Dream home’ for sale in south Carlow

Tuesday, 07/02/23 - 12:37pm