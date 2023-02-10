Three-bed Carlow town home carries €245K pricetag

This three-bed Carlow town home at 57 Dolmen Gardens is being brought to market by REA Sothern.

It offers the perfect combination of location and style. Ideal for commuters, this property is just minutes from all major transportation links.

The property boasts a lovely patio area, and a rear shed with planning permission, offering endless possibilities. The property is in excellent condition throughout and is ready for you to move in and make it your own. With a price tag of €245,000.00, it won’t be on the market for long. BER: D1. More information here.