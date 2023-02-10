TV presenter Sonya inspires Carlow businesswomen

TV presenter, Sonya Lennon, centre in blue jacket, was the guest speaker at the Powerhouse Women in Business event

TWENTY finalists in the Powerhouse Women in Business Awards came together in the lovely setting of Ballykealey House Hotel, Carlow on Thursday 2 February, when fashion stylist and TV presenter Sonya Lennon was the special guest.

The retreat day, organised by Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office, was part of the finalists’ prize package and was designed to help the women develop, inspire and a create positive impact with their fellow female entrepreneurs.

Melissa Doyle, co-ordinator of Powerhouse Women in Business, said: “Rewarding the Powerhouse Awards finalists with a female entrepreneur retreat day with Sonya Lennon was a golden opportunity for them to learn about her career and experience as a female entrepreneur through a mix of storytelling, humour and cold, hard facts and how she developed a thriving business.”

Séamus Doran, LEO’s assistant head of economic development and enterprise, said: “The day equipped high-potential, female-led SMEs in Carlow to meet their potential and overcome challenges to become thriving businesses by being inspired by their peers.”

An upcoming event organised by the Local Enterprise Office is the Powerhouse Women in Business event on 8 March to align with International Women’s Day. Guests will include Joanne Sweeney as MC and speakers Annette Fox, CEO of Carlow County Development Partnership; Norah Ryan, Barrow Training & Development; and Melissa Doyle, business adviser with the Local Enterprise Office.

Tickets are free and are now available at https://www.localenterprise.ie/Carlow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/International-Women-s-Day.html

If you are a female entrepreneur or owner/manager and want to find out more about Powerhouse Women in Business activities, log on to www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or contact Melissa Doyle on [email protected]. Alternatively, phone 059 9129783.