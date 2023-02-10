What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 11 planning applications between 3 and 10 February.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:
Ballymurphy
Collette Malone and Shaun Kelly wish to erect a dwelling house and garage at Kyle, Ballymurphy.
Carlow
Seamus Brennan wishes to subdivide an existing property and construct a two-storey dwelling at No 13, Granby Terrace, Granby Row.
Dolmen Celtic FC wish to erect a 30ft x 10ft porta cabin to be used as changing rooms for players before matches and training at Gael Scoil Complex, O’Brien Rd, Carlow.
Hacketstown
Ciara Aherne & James Cosgrave wish to construct a dwelling house and domestic garage at Eaglehill, Hacketstown.
Kernanstown
Woods Property Maintenance Ltd wish to change of use of premises from existing car showroom & offices and to use as offices & storage area for cleaning equipment. Permission also sought for the construction of a single storey extension to be used as storage for cleaning equipment.
Kyleballhue
Sadhb Reddy wishes to erect a new single-family dwelling with new garage at Kyleballhue, Carlow.
Pollerton
Gary Dunne wishes to construct a first-floor extension at Dolmen Gardens, Pollerton.
Rathvilly
Sean & Lara Robinson wish to erect a new private dwelling with detached garage at Patrickswell, Rathvilly.
St Mullins
Padraig Kehoe & Ruth Joyce Dranagh wishes to erect an extension to front of existing dwelling at St Mullins, Carlow.
Tullow
Raymond Codd wishes to construct a new single storey agricultural shed building at Downings, Tullow.