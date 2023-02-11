Death notices and funeral arrangements

Saturday, February 11, 2023

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan of 11 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly after an accident, on February 8th, 2023.

Beloved son of the late Michael and Nora and much loved brother of May, Patrick, Bridget, Liamy, Ann and Frank.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St, from 6pm until 8pm on Sunday with Prayers at 7.30p.m. Removal from there on Monday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

