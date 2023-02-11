Gardaí renew appeal over murder of Andrew Burns

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information ahead of the 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder.

The 27-year-old was shot and left for dead on a roadway in Co Donegal on February 12th, 2008.

He was shot shortly after 7pm and later found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church near Castlefin on the Donegal/Tyrone border.

One person has since been convicted of his murder and is currently serving a life sentence. However, it is believed a number of people were involved.

Gardaí said Andrew’s family “remain devastated by this heinous act”.

The investigators said they were very grateful for all the witnesses who had come forward and made statements in the intervening years, but are now renewing their appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

They are particularly interested in a red vehicle that is believed to have been in the car park of Donnyloop Church at about 7pm on the evening of Andrew’s murder.

Gardaí say they do not believe the occupants are in any way involved in the incident, but may have vital information.

They said any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.