History buffs granted honorary membership

Peadar Cullen, Phyllis Flanagan and Charlie Hanlon, representing his father PJ

Photo: John Hughes

By Elizabeth Lee

THE West Wicklow Historical Society marked the commitment of three of its longest-serving active members by presenting them with honorary membership. Peadar Cullen, Phyllis Flanagan and PJ Hanlon are long-time members of the society who have a deep interest in history.

Peadar and Phyllis were among the first members of the organisation, which was founded in 1980. Peadar served as honorary treasurer from 1980 to 1982 and again from 1995 to 2000, as well as taking on the role of chairman from 2001 to 2003. He has been on the society’s committee every year since it was established, while Phyllis has been on it every year since 1981. She served as honorary treasurer on three separate occasions, amounting to a total of 21 years. PJ joined the WWHS a little later than his fellow recipients. He served on the committee for a very long period, being vice-chairman from 1997 to 2003 and chairman in 2004-05.

The WWHS previously granted honorary membership to five individuals – Ben Case, Jimmy Doyle, Paul Baker, Joe Doyle and Dorothy Leonard.