John was well known to Carlovians as manager of Darrers supermarket

By Charlie Keegan

THE death took place on Wednesday 28 December at the District Hospital, Carlow of John Fitzpatrick, Ardnehue, Bennekerry, Carlow. John’s passing came following a battle with serious illness going back to late 2019, an illness he bore with great fortitude and dignity.

John was born on 31 October 1942 into a farming background to parents Frank and Sheila (née Molloy) Fitzpatrick in Mountkelly, Rathvilly, Co Carlow.

He was the second of seven children and attended Tynock National School, going on to attend secondary school in Baltinglass.

John’s first place of employment was with Gillespie’s in Baltinglass. He then moved to Dublin in the early 1960s to Lenehans, the famous hardware store on Capel Street, where a love for working with the public was established that would continue throughout John’s future career.

John made lifelong friends while working in Lenehans. He always showed a great interest in people, finding out their names and always using a personal touch to help in whatever way he could. Their names were always remembered for any future meetings.

In 1971, John married Mary Dwyer from Killaraght, Co Sligo, close to the Roscommon border, and a move back to Carlow was followed by the building of a house in Ardnehue, Bennekerry.

John became an active member of the local community and continued this involvement throughout his time living there. Trips to the West of Ireland became regular and John really enjoyed them.

He became a proud father in 1985 through the birth of his only daughter Orla.

John began working on Tullow Steet in Goods of Carlow for a couple of years before moving a few doors down the street to 142 Tullow Street, taking up a position with Darrers, the department store and supermarket, where he would remain for the final 35 years of his working life.

Again, John got to know all the Darrers’ customers by name and showed a great interest in their families and many became lifelong friends with whom he kept in touch.

John always kept active through cycling and walking. He was a keen gardener and took great pride in the Fitzpatrick garden. He enjoyed and kept a close eye on all things sporting, especially the GAA championships and horse racing. He attended the Galway Races on his annual two-week summer holidays for many years.

John had a keen interest in politics and current affairs. He was a sun lover and enjoyed sun holidays, but it was in his own back garden where he relished the sun, watching nature and being in the great outdoors.

A punctual man, John always made sure to be on time for appointments.

He was an avid reader of the ***Irish Independent***, which he bought every day.

In retirement, John took up a part-time role delivering flowers for Interflora.

He was a daily attender at 9.30am Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea and would then complete ten laps of the Palatine GFC track, where he would meet friends and neighbours for a chat.

John enjoyed socialising with friends in Walshes of Killerig and at the Palatine GAA clubhouse. He liked listening to traditional Irish music and was first on the dance floor and last to leave on every given occasion.

He became a grandad in 2014, a role which he cherished. Another proud moment arrived when, during the Covid-19 restrictions, his daughter Orla and son-in-law Mark married in April 2021 and held their wedding reception in John and Mary’s garden.

Overall, John enjoyed good health throughout his life. However, when his health deteriorated in recent times, he remained positive and continued his daily routine as much as possible.

His final weeks were spent in The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan before he returned to the District Hospital in Carlow.

John’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, assisted by Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea, and Mgr John M Evoy, PP, Rathvilly, with singing by the church choir. He was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

John is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Orla, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Adam and Sarah, by his brothers Dan (Knockballystine, Tullow) and Frank (Mount Kelly, Rathvilly), his sisters Margaret Harmon (Tynock, Kiltegan), Sheila Doyle (Knockavagh, Rathvilly) and Kathleen Leonard (Valleymount, Co Wicklow), by nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Mary and niece Carol.