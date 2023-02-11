Singer Leah gets a warm welcome at Carlow schools

By Suzanne Pender

WORK hard, follow your dreams and don’t let negativity hold you back was the inspiring message for Carlow children last week, when they welcomed singer-songwriter Leah Harte to their school.

Leah visited both Carlow Educate Together and Askea BNS to chat to the children, sing songs and also to encourage all to use their talents for good.

The boys at Askea BNS were also joined by the girls from Askea GNS for Leah’s visit and all were super-excited to get the opportunity to meet her.

“She was great with the children, she sang a few of her songs, they sang with her and then they had the opportunity to ask her questions,” explained teacher Fran Egan.

“It was a memorable experience for everyone involved … you don’t often get a chance to meet people like that in your school. She’d a great message for the children, too, about working hard and following their dreams,” added Fran.

Co Kildare native Leah has been performing since she was young and has enjoyed terrific success in her career lately, supporting Norwegian singer Sigrid before an audience of 10,000 in the 02 Arena. Leah also supported The Coronas in the Olympia last December.

Askea BNS presented Leah with flowers to thank her for her visit.