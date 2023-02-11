Social housing will be more available in 2023

By Suzanne Pender

THE BASIC income limits for social housing have increased in 2023, making the prospects of securing a home open to a wider number of applicants.

At last week’s meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan stated that from 1 January 2023, the basic income limits for social housing had increased by €5,000, meaning the maximum net income limits for a single person in Co Carlow was now €35,000.

Mr O’Donovan said the limit was then incremental, depending on the number of persons in the household.

“It will put pressure on the housing lists, but more people qualify which is welcome,” said Mr O’Donovan, adding that funding allocations should take this into account.

Cllr Michael Doran sad this “boost was very welcome”, while cathaoirleach cllr Arthur McDonald remarked that previously there had been a “discrimination against Co Carlow” in terms of the income limits.

Mr O’Donovan confirmed that last October, Carlow moved from band three to band two, which increases the limits, then on 1 January, the entire country was given a €5,000 increase.

Mr O’Donovan outlined the progress being made in the municipal district on housing, with 16 units in Glen na Brú to be fully completed by the end of February, and six more units under construction. Six units in the Royal Oak were expected to be completed in the current year, while a contractor had been appointed in Ballymurphy and that project was also progressing.

In relation to derelict properties, Mr O’Donovan stated that the local authority had “increased its arsenal of weapons” to deal with the issue, including more stringent laws on CPOs and vacant site levies.

“There are penalties for sitting on a building that is getting worse and worse,” he insisted.