  • Students from St Leo’s College are presented with JPII awards

Friday, February 10, 2023

 

 

St Leo’s College students from Graiguecullen/Killeshin receiving their John Paul 11 awards in St Clare’s Church: Ellen Redmond, Lily Redmond, Sarah Bello, Sally Matthews, Ava McCutcheon, Aoibheann Lambe and Patricia Ehigiamusoe. Also pictured are the co=ordinator of John Paul 11 Award from St Leo’s College Áine Sheils, deputy principal Emma Dwyer, principal Niamh Broderick and Fr John Dunphy, PP Graiguecullen/Killeshin

 

Congratulations to students in St Leo’s College from the Graiguecullen and Killeshin parish who were recognised at a special ceremony in St Clare’s Church recently. The ceremony was followed by a celebration afterwards in the parish centre.

 

 

 

