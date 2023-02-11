Supt Martin Walker retires after 40 years of keeping law and order

By Finian Coghlan

TRIBUTES were paid in Naas District Court recently to mark the retirement of former Carlow Garda Superintendent Martin Walker, following his decision to step down from a career spanning four decades with An Garda Síochána. His retirement was described by his divisional commander Chief Superintendent John Scanlan as “40 years of decency and common sense”.

Chief Supt Scanlan, accompanied by Supt Oliver Henry from Naas, spoke of the integrity of Supt Walker from his “personal behalf”.

“After he’d break my heart over firearm licences (***Supt Walker is a well-known hunter and fisherman***), particularly in here, he’d be right and I’d be wrong,” said Chief Supt Scanlan.

“It has been a privilege and honour to serve with him,” he added.

Tributes were led by prosecuting officer Sergeant Brian Jacob, who recalled his first conversation with the then sergeant in Blessington nearly 20 years ago, as he rang to find out how his application to that station was progressing, although he didn’t get the answer he expected.

“I was ringing from Sardinia – full of the joys of honeymoon – and he just says ‘why aren’t you here? ‘And so that’s how I ended up in Kill!” smiled the sergeant.

“Christened the ‘Big Dog’ over there, he worked Baltinglass, Blessington, Carlow and even up to Donegal, but is always close to Gorey and is happiest on the lakes or in the forests of Wicklow,” Sgt Jacob said.

He then spoke about how much faith his boss had in him.

“He’s been my superintendent for 14 years and the first thing he said to me was ‘what do you think yourself?’ about a situation.

“That was your management style, letting us get on with it, and we (prosecuting officers Sgts Jim Kelly, Dave Hanrahan) very much appreciated it,” said Sgt Jacob.

“I remember a case from The Curragh, seven lads out killing foxes, and I thought I had all the ancillary facts, but you had the whole ***Wildlife Act*** off – down to small clauses – and we got the first-ever conviction in the state under that Act, much to Cork solicitor Frank Buttimer’s annoyance!”

Representing the local solicitors, Newbridge solicitor Dave Gibbons took up the reins.

“As a proud yellow-belly (Wexford man), he will no doubt soon be seen in the Aviva roaring on his countyman Tadhg Furlong,” said Mr Gibbons. “We don’t necessarily see our jobs for the business of court to be collaborative, but he made it easier for judges to get through a list.

“And just in case his superiors think he’s too pally with solicitors, we had a bit of an issue a while back that required me to write a letter to the superintendent, and he called me saying ‘clients write letters like that – ring me’, and that was his way – simpler is better,” said Mr Gibbons.

“Whether he’s fishing in rivers or hunting in the woods, we wish you all the very best for your retirement,” he added.

After wishing him all the best for his retirement, senior court registrar Valerie Keane – not known to waste words – put it most succinctly when she attributed a high position for Superintendent Walker in the spectrum of her professional experience.

“He knew more than most,” she said simply.

The last word in summation was left to the man himself, and Supt Walker used it to sum up his philosophy: “We do the simple things and we do them well,” he said, before slipping off to his well-earned countryside.