Teen motorist led garda on a high-speed chase for 19km, Carlow court hears

A YOUNG driver who reached a speed of 150kph in a 50kph zone during a garda pursuit was given a suspended prison sentence at Carlow District Court recently. The 19-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving and driving without insurance on 16 October last.

Garda Liam Lawlor gave evidence that the offences arose out of a 19km garda pursuit, which started in Tullow. Garda Lawlor said he was sitting in a marked patrol car when he noticed the defendant’s Volkswagen Golf driving at an “inappropriate speed”.

Garda Lawlor said the defendant would have passed the patrol car, he did not alter his driving. Garda Lawlor said he followed the defendant and there was a series of dangerous driving incidents over 19km before the defendant collided with a barrier.

Garda Lawlor recounted that at Tuckamine, Tullow, the defendant drove on the incorrect side of the road as he negotiated bends on the N81.

On Edward Street, Baltinglass, Garda Lawlor said the defendant was speeding at 150kph in a 50kph zone. “It was ridiculous speed,” he said. “When he reached some of the bends, the car was going sideways.”

Garda Lawlor said it was inevitable that the defendant would lose control of the vehicle at Ballinacrow, Baltinglass.

“He jumped out of the car and ran into a field. He was arrested the following day,” he said. “He went across the bonnet of the patrol car, so he was easily identifiable.”

Judge Carthy remarked that the defendant was lucky he was not dead, and Garda Lawlor agreed that would have been the outcome had he met another car while turning on the bends.

Judge Carthy described the offence as “inexcusable” and said that the defendant put himself and other road users at risk. She said he was “very fortunate” to be standing in front of her in court.

Judge Carthy imposed a two-year driving ban and a €300 fine on the insurance offence.

A two-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, was imposed on the dangerous driving offence in Baltinglass. The defendant was directed to engage with the probation services. A four-year driving ban was also imposed on this charge. On the Tullow dangerous driving offence, a six-year driving ban was imposed.

Legal aid was assigned in the case.

Full court report and details in Tuesday’s paper