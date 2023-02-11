Three teenagers die after car enters water in Galway

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Three teenagers have died after their car entered the River Corrib in Galway.

It happened in the early hours of this morning and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

At around 2.40am this morning, gardaí received reports that a car had entered the water at Menlo Pier.

Three men were taken from the River Corrib and brought to University Hospital Galway.

Two of them were pronounced dead, while the third was described as being in a critical condition.

However, gardaí have now confirmed that the third man has also passed away.

They have been named locally as 16-year-old John Keenan, 17-year-old Wojcieck Panek and 19-year-old Christopher Stokes.

John Keenan was a member of the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway.

The club shared a tribute on their Facebook page today saying: “It’s with deep pain, heartbreak and sorrow that the untimely and tragic death has occurred of one of our boxers John Keenan early hours this morning.”

The scene remains preserved this evening for a technical exam by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might have information as to what happened this morning to come forward.

