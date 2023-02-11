What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, February 11, 2023

The front pages on Saturday lead with Government discussions over energy credits and a potential rise in VAT for hospitality.

The Irish Times reports that tensions have emerged within the governing parties over a push for an additional €200 “spring credit” to help alleviate the cost of electricity bills.

Munster Technological University is being blackmailed and held to ransom by a group of hackers believed to be based either in Russia or part of the former Soviet Union, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent says the tourism industry is facing potential VAT rises to ensure families are financially supported during the cost-of-living crisis.

New research says Ireland will have to cut its livestock numbers by a third to meet climate targets, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

As local elections loom in the North, the Belfast Telegraph reports on “highly inappropriate” behaviour at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The British front pages are dominated by the mystery of missing mother Nicola Bulley after her partner gave his first sit-down interview about her disappearance.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Daily Mirror all cover Paul Ansell’s TV interview in which he said it had always been his “gut instinct” she was not in the river.

Elsewhere, The Independent says the BBC chair is set to face fresh pressure to resign over a “scathing” report by MPs which is expected to lambast his role in an £800,000 (€900,000) loan to Boris Johnson.

Just 6 per cent of English rivers will still be healthy by 2027, according to i weekend.

Benefit claimants will be required to spend a fortnight on an intensive programme designed to get them back into work or risk losing universal credit payments under UK government plans to reduce unemployment, The Times reports.

FT Weekend writes that Gillian Keegan, England’s education secretary, has signalled she will fight any Home Office attempts to cut migration into Britain by driving away overseas students, saying universities were a “hugely valuable” export success.

The UK Treasury is considering a proposal to massively expand free childcare to one and two-year-olds in England in a move that would cost billions at the spring budget, The Guardian says.

The Daily Express speculates on whether Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles’s coronation.

And the Daily Star says scientists have apparently discovered a huge chunk of the sun has “broken off”.

