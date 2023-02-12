Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of T.V Stafford, Crossneen, Carlow. Beloved husband and father, T.V Stafford, “Pitcairn Lodge”, Crossneen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 10th, 2023, at his home.

Beloved and adored husband of Bella and much loved father of Mark, Kyran, Tommy, L.V and Frank.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren,great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack St., on Sunday, February 12th, from 2pm until 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium for Cremation Service at 2.30pm.