Love Island: Dubliner to join Casa Amor villa

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A Dubliner is on his way into the Love Island villa as the Casa Amor stage of the show gets underway.

Martin Akinola (27) is one of 12 new contestants hoping to turn heads.

The senior software engineer had this warning for the other islanders: “To the boys, hold tight to your girls, and to the girls, I’m coming.”

In previous seasons, Casa Amor was introduced as a second villa where one half of the show’s current couples were sent to be tempted by the new arrivals.

The reality show’s female contestants will sneak out of the villa to head to Casa Amor in the latest episode.

Leaving with just a few belongings and in their dressing gowns and towels, they do not tell their partners they have left them behind in Sunday’s show.

In the latest episode, Samie Elishi reads a text: “Girls, shush keep it quiet it’s time for you to sneak out of the villa as you are off on a girly getaway, grab any essentials and please leave the Villa immediately #MakeABreakForIt #CasaAmor.”

Now in Casa Amor, they all chant: “What happens in Casa Amor stays in Casa Amor.”

They are then told they will be joined by six new arrivals as they spend some nights away from the male contestants.

The other new entrants include professional boxer Frankie Davey (22), who said he is “confident” and ambitious” and has a “cheeky side”, and Kain Reed (21), who thinks he has a “good chance” with Samie.

Ryan Weekley (22), Maxwell Samuda (23), Bayley Mummery (25), are also among the line-up.

Back at the villa, Shaq Muhammad discovers they are missing and says: “No, no, no! Boys…the girls are gone.”

They are then told by text their partners have gone to Casa Amor and they need to pack them a case.

Six female contestants have also previously been announced to turn male contestants heads.

Earlier, Shaq was reeling from the fallout with Tanya Manhenga, who told him he reminded her of her ex.

He told Tom Clare: “When someone that you’re seeing and supposed to be in love with says that little things in you remind them of their ex, that for me is such a huge statement to say.

“I’m not going to go into something with someone that thinks I have negative similarities to an ex.”

Tom tries to reassure him saying they will “work things out” and Shaq said he needs to “sleep on it”.

Shaq and Tanya have been the longest couple in the villa at 28 days but have recently clashed over Ron Hall.

In an earlier episode, Shaq called Ron over to help with the washing up which Tanya said was “rude”.

He later told her he “really didn’t like it” they way she spoke to him and felt like he was “being told off”.

Tanya replied: “Babe, no one is coming to you like a child, I don’t know why you’re taking it like that.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player.