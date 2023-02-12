Spacious Carlow three-bed home up for sale

Sunday, February 12, 2023

This generously proportioned Carlow semi-detached home at 176 Rochfort Manor, Leighlin Road commands a prominent site on the front facing row of this popular residential development, with common greens to its front and a west-facing rear aspect.

Accommodation extends to 125sq.m., with a classic 3-bedroom configuration on the upper floor. A flexible additional room off the reception hall could service bedroom, recreational or workspace, while the large open-plan kitchen/dining area to the rear opens to the main reception room. While in need of decorative upgrading this attractive residence should appeal to all family permutations. BER: C3. Guide price: €250,000. More information here.

