Sunshine brought the crowds to ploughing tests in Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

GLORIOUS spring weather attracted the crowds to the Carlow Ploughing Championships recently, with the competition taking on not just a national but an international flavour.

The event was held at Mortarstown, Carlow on lands kindly donated by Evan McDonnell and the McDonnell family.

“It was a great day, we’d good weather and all the competitors were more than happy with the site, so a special thanks to Evan McDonnell and the McDonnell family,” said champion ploughman Eamonn Tracey from the County Carlow Ploughing Association.

“We’d 72 competitors and normally other years we’d be floating about welcoming competitors from the around the country, but this year we also had international competitors, with four other nationalities represented – Northern Ireland, Wales, USA and Canada,” added Eamonn.

The championships are also a qualifier for the national event among Carlow competitors, with Eamonn himself again winning the open senior class, his son Seán was third in the senior event and son Steve claimed top spot in the U28 class. Carlow’s John Murphy also performed well to secure second place in the U28 class.

Judges on the day hailed from Kilkenny, Tipperary, Monaghan and Meath, while Eamonn offered a very special thanks to members of the ladies’ committee, who “pulled out all the stops” to provide refreshments on the field.

The event was also assisted by gardaí and Carlow County Council, who ensured the smooth running of the championships, along with a terrific team of volunteers.

A fundraiser was also held, with a terrific €1,125 collected on the gate, which will be donated to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare.