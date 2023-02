A 5k Fun Run/Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society will take place on Saturday 25 February in Carlow. The Irish Cancer Society raise vital funds for those and their families who are affected by a diagnosis of cancer. The run begins and ends at St Laurance O’Toole Athletics Club, Askea, Carlow. Registration from 10am with warm up at 10.30 with Ana Zumba and the event starts at 11am. Tickets available from eventbrite.ie.